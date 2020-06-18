Now tele-homecare guidelines for COVID-19 patients under CGHS

As daily increase in COVID-19 cases has led to scarcity of hospital beds, the government has decided to allow Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries to opt for homecare if they turn COVID-19 positive with mild to moderate symptoms. Tele-homecare guidelines have been released in this regard for COVID-19 patients getting treated under CGHS. The option does not apply to patients with co-morbid illnesses such as hypertension, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic asthma, kidney diseases etc.

The guidelines, issued by the CGHS directorate on June 16, cover specific advisories for patients, caregivers, CGHS doctors and staff. The homecare option will not only allow CGHS doctors to attend to more patients, but also reduce the cost of overall treatment.

The guidelines say that the caregiver will be providing round the clock tele-medicare to the patient from the nearest CGHS wellness centre.

In a separate order, CGHS has allowed beneficiaries who have tested COVID-19 positive to purchase one pulse oximeter per family. The patient will be guided to use it, and also record body temperature, urine output, respiratory rate, pulse rate and oxygen saturation as per pulse oximeter reading. The patient will be advised the use of medicines accordingly.

The guidelines also include a list of warning signals in which case the patient will have to seek urgent medical attention.

