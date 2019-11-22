OTET result 2019 announced by Odisha Board of Secondary Education, here's how to check on bseodisha.ac.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) announced the results of Odisha Teachers Eligibility Test (OTET) on Thursday.

Candidates can check their results from the board's official website bseodisha.ac.in on or before December 5, 2019.

Each general student has to score at least 60% to pass OTET exam while SC and ST student has to secure 50% marks to get through.

Candidates who pass OTET become eligible to apply for the post of teachers in Class 1-8 and 9-12 in government schools across the state of Odisha.

Steps to check the OTET result

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to check and download the OTET results 2019

Step 1 Visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2 On the homepage, click on the link, '2019-11-21 Results of OTET, 2019' under the latest updates section

Step 3 You will be directed to a new page of BSE Odisha website

Step 4 Fill in your credentials, i.e. your registration number and password

Step 5 Your OTET 2019 result will appear on screen

Step 6 Now you can download the result and also take a print out for future reference

Total 1,20,438 candidates had appeared for the exam, out of which, 71,970 appeared for Paper-1 while 48,468 appeared for Paper-2 of the examination to apply for the post of teachers in government schools.