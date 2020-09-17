PM Modi turns 70 today; Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, JP Nadda, others extend wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates his 70th birthday today. To celebrate the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party will organise the week as 'Seva Saptah' or week of service from September 14 to 20. The party will hold several events to mark PM Modi's birthday across the country, including free food for poor, cleanliness drives at public places, distribution of sanitary pads, wheelchairs, among other things. During the week-long campaign, the party members will highlight the achievements by the Modi government and take part in COVID-19 relief work.

To mark the 70th birthday of the Prime Minister, the BJP cadres made a 70 kg laddu and offered it to Lord Shiva at the Sivan Kamatchi Amman Temple in Coimbatore on Wednesday. The Gujarat government has also announced that a number of pro-people schemes and development projects in the state would be launched to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes have started pouring in for PM Modi, with leaders across the party lines extending their greetings to the PM.

President Ram Nath Kovind greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. President Kovind said that Narendra Modi presented an ideal of loyalty in India's life-values and democratic tradition.

Extending birthday wishes, Home Minister Amit Shah said Prime Minister Modi is devoted to the nation's service and welfare of poor.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, while extending the birthday wishes, said under the PM's guidance, the country is constantly moving forward on the path of progress.

Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman said while praying for his good health and long life, said he has dedicated himself to the service of the nation.

BJP President JP Nadda said from 'life-building' to 'nation-building', his life is an inspiration for all.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje said that India under PM Modi is moving ahead with new energy. "Every single decision of yours, from Gramodaya to Bharat Uday, from Kisan Samman Nidhi to new education policy, from Ayushman Bharat to Citizenship Amendment Act, from one country, one ration card to construction of Ram temple and from abrogation of Article 370 to abolition of triple talaq, has strengthened India and the Indian democracy," Raje said in a statement.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended birthday wishes to the PM, saying, "May he be able to work more successfully to ensure that Vikas actually dawns in our country & is truly "sab ka" & "sab ka saath"!"

Rahul Gandhi extended best wishes to the PM. "Wishing PM Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday," tweeted the Congress MP.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also wished the PM happy birthday via a video message, saying that crores of people, who may not be on social media and their thoughts may not reach directly to him, are praying for his good health and long life.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "We have the opportunity now to turn the good spirits and broad array of deliverables from it into action. To this end, Finland supports concrete cooperation between India and the European Union in many sectors, such as sustainable development, including the circular economy, free trade and human rights."

Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries," he said.