PUBG Mobile KR version receive 1.2 update; here's how you can download it

PUBG Mobile KR version has received a 1.2 update ahead of the launch of the battle royale game in India. PUBG's KR or Korean version consists of a range of outfits, costumes that are different from its global version. The KR version also has a unique coin known as the 'Donkatsu Medal' which can be used to open exclusive crates.

Koreans and Japanese can download PUBG Mobile KR from Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Users from other regions can use the APK file of the game or the TapTap application to download PUBG Mobile KR.

Here's how you can download the PUBG Mobile KR version 1.2 update:

Step 1: Visit pubg-mobile-kr.en.uptodown.com website

Step 2: The file comes in a .xapk format

Step 3: Rename the file with the extension as .zip

Step 4: Extract the file and install the apk

Step5: Do not open the app after installation; first, copy the OBB files to Android/OBB/com.pubg.krmobile

Step 6: Now start the game, and allow the app for some storage permissions

Step 7: Once the data files get loaded, select an account (do not use the account with which you have connected your main PUBG account)

Step 8: You can now play and enjoy PUBG Mobile Korean version.

When will PUBG launch in India?

The launch of the world's one of the most downloaded game has continued to remain a mystery as there has been no formal discussion between PUBG/ Krafton and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). There has been no official meeting about the launch of PUBG Mobile India with MeitY, according to an RTI.

PUBG Mobile was banned in India along with 117 other apps back in September last year. Ever since then, the developers have tried to bring the game back to India and have made various tweaks like changing the name to PUBG Mobile India, changing the colour of blood from the game etc.