Railways employee saves child from approaching train, receives praise from Piyush Goyal

A Central Railway employee, in an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and managed to rescue a child who had fallen on the railway tracks from being run over by an approaching train at the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai. Pointsman Mayur Shelkhe has received praise for this courageous act from Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who shared a CCTV video of the incident on Twitter.

The child had slipped from the platform and fallen onto the railway tracks on which a train was fast approaching. Shelkhe ran towards the approaching train to rescue the child. He was able to lift the child from the railway tracks onto the platform just in the nick of time. Shelkhe then flung himself onto the platform before the approaching train passed him.

Praising Shelkhe, Goyal wrote on Twitter, "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life.".

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

The Ministry of Railways also shared the video on Twitter. The Ministry saluted Shelkhe for his "exemplary courage and utmost devotion to the duty".

Twitterati also praised Shelkhe for his courageous act. Some even requested Goyal to award Shelkhe for his bravery.

Wonderful : Salute to the railwayman Shri Mayur Shelke Ji for the selfless courages deed in saving a child. Much Appreciation to you, Our Shri Piyush Ji - Venkatesapalani Thangavelu (@Ven070670) April 19, 2021

We request you @PiyushGoyal Ji, to reward Mayur for this courageous act. This is one of the greatest example of bravery ! - Pandeyji Speaks (@malhar_pandey) April 19, 2021

Pls reward him and give him double promotion. These real-life heroes should be duly appreciated @PiyushGoyal - Lakshmi Narayan âï¸ð© (@tamilan_ts) April 19, 2021

Exceptional bravery...hats off to him..he literally risked his life to save the young kid.. - Capt Sanjeev Tiwari (@SanjeevSTiwari) April 19, 2021

Also Read 'When world came to standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off': Piyush Goyal thanks 'Railway family'