Business Today
Loading...

Railways employee saves child from approaching train, receives praise from Piyush Goyal

Pointsman Mayur Shelkhe has received praise for this courageous act from Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who shared a CCTV video of the incident on Twitter

Mohammad Haaris Beg | April 19, 2021 | Updated 14:57 IST
Railways employee saves child from approaching train receives praise from Piyush Goyal
Shelkhe was able to lift the child from the railway tracks onto the platform just in the nick of time

A Central Railway employee, in an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and managed to rescue a child who had fallen on the railway tracks from being run over by an approaching train at the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai. Pointsman Mayur Shelkhe has received praise for this courageous act from Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who shared a CCTV video of the incident on Twitter.

The child had slipped from the platform and fallen onto the railway tracks on which a train was fast approaching. Shelkhe ran towards the approaching train to rescue the child. He was able to lift the child from the railway tracks onto the platform just in the nick of time. Shelkhe then flung himself onto the platform before the approaching train passed him.

Praising Shelkhe, Goyal wrote on Twitter, "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life.".

The Ministry of Railways also shared the video on Twitter. The Ministry saluted Shelkhe for his "exemplary courage and utmost devotion to the duty".

Twitterati also praised Shelkhe for his courageous act. Some even requested Goyal to award Shelkhe for his bravery.

Also Read 'When world came to standstill, Railwaymen never took a day off': Piyush Goyal thanks 'Railway family'

  • Print
  • COMMENT
Tags: railways | central railway | Indian railways | Piyush goyal | Piyush Goyal praises | Piyush goyal twitter | Man saves child | railway empoyee saves child | child saved fro | train | mumbai railway station | railway station | man saves child train video | man saves chi
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close