Russian COVID-19 vaccine shows 90% efficacy; to be priced under $20

The Russian Direct Investment Fund has claimed 95 per cent efficacy for Sputnik V, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the government research institution Gamaleya National Centre. It will cost less than $20 for a two-dose regimen for international supplies, half the price of other vaccines that are in final stages of clinical trials in developed countries, Kirill Dmitriev, CEO, RDIF said.

The announcement that comes a day after Oxford-Astrazeneca announced a similar level of efficacy for its COVID-19 vaccine allows India to hope for two vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. While Serum Institute will supply the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine, Dr Reddys Laboratories is the supply partner for the Russian vaccine.

The efficacy data is based on trials that are being conducted on 18,794 volunteers who have already taken first and second doses of the vaccine, Dmitriev said. The preliminary data will be published in international medical journals soon.

Addressing a virtual press meet in Moscow today, Dmitriev said the agency has tied up with countries to manufacture and supply dry doses of the vaccine to make sure that its distribution can happen in 2-8 degree Celsius, the temperature that is most suitable in countries like India.

The agency said over 4000 volunteers are undergoing clinical trials of primary booster doses of the vaccine in other countries including India. The agency has bagged supply contract with manufacturers in countries like India, Brazil, China and Korea.

Denis Logunov, Deputy Director of Gameleya National Centre said there has not been any major side-effects of the vaccine.

