SBI CBO result 2020 released: Here's how to check, download result from sbi.co.in

SBI CBO result: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the results for the Circle Based Officer (CBO) recruitment exam. Candidates can access their results on the official SBI website-- sbi.co.in. The written exam was conducted at various centres across the country on November 28, 2020.

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of state-wise and category-wise merit list. Following this, they will be called for an interview round. Country's largest public lender will announce the dates for the interview round soon.

Here's how to check SBI CBO result

Step 1: Visit the official SBI website- sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Careers' tab on the top left corner of the homepage

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the 'latest announcements' tab on the top left of this page. Select the 'List of provisionally selected candidates for the interview' under 'Recruitment of CBO'

Step 5: The SBI CBO 2020 result will be displayed in PDF format comprising the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Step 6: Download and save the PDF for future reference

The SBI will hire total 3,850 candidates via these recruitment exams. These candidates will be hired as circle-based officers (CBOs) and will serve on six-month probation. The candidates selected will get remuneration beginning from Rs 23,700 and going up till Rs 42, 020.

