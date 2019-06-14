Scientists create history; install world's highest weather station at Mount Everest's Death Zone

Climate scientists have created a history by installing world's highest operating weather station at Mount Everest's Death Zone, including five other automated stations on other parts of the mountain, reported The National Geographic.

Tom Matthews and Baker Perry, along with a crew of engineers, stood on the Mount Everest's flank at 27,650 feet (8,430 metres), and erected seven-foot- building of a weather station that can withstand extreme winds and cold weather.

The weather station will record data on temperature, relative humidity, barometric pressure, wind speed, and wind direction. Besides, the new weather stations will also give scientists direct observations to understand jet stream, and will also help understand how the climate change is affecting the Himalayas.

The other five weather stations that are located in the Mount Everest are in Balcony area (8,430 m), South Col (7,945m) at Phortse (3,810 m), Everest Base Camp (5,315 m) and Camp 2 (6,464 m).

The National Geographic Society has worked in partnership with Tribhuvan University, the Nepal government, and received funds from Rolex to launch the two-month expedition involving over 30 scientists, added the magazine.

The team members from eight countries, including 17 Nepali researchers, the expedition team conducted trailblazing research in biology, glaciology, meteorology, geology and mapping to understand environmental changes and their impacts, the report said.

