Shilong Jowai Teer result 4 May: Where and when to check Jowai Latumbai and Ladrymbai Teer Result

Meghalaya is one of the thirteen states that can organise lottery legally. Shillong Teer is an extremely popular lottery game played in the state.

This game is organised from Monday to Saturday by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association at the Polo Ground in Shillong. This game is not played on Sunday as it is a public holiday and most people go to Church on this day. Shillong Teer is a legal lottery game governed by the Meghalaya Amusement and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, 1982.

How is the Shillong Teer lottery played?

Maximum 50 archers are allowed to shoot 30 arrows in the first round and 20 arrows in the second round. Target caught has to be between 61cm-102cm in height and 66cm-127cm in circumference. Distance between the target and the shooter has to be between 15.21 metres- 30.48 meters.

Shillong Teer Results today

Results of this lottery are decided on the basis of the number of arrows shot. All those who participated in the lottery can visit the official Meghalaya Teer website-meghalayateer.com to check the winning numbers for the first and the second round. The winning number of the first round will be updated at 4 pm whereas the winning number of the second round will be updated at 5 pm.

Shillong Teer lottery prizes

A participant can win Rs 80 for every Re 1 spent on a number in the first round whereas in the second round a participant can bag Rs 60 for every Re 1 spent on a number.

In case a participant predicts numbers for both the rounds successfully, it is called a forecast. The participant takes home Rs 4,000 for every Re 1 spent in case of a forecast.

Other popular archery-based lottery games organised in the state are Khanapara Teer, Jowai Teer, and Ladrymbai Teer.

