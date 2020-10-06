Singer Shakti Thakur passes away due to cardiac arrest at 73; celebs express condolences

Noted singer Shakti Thakur has passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest at the age of 73, his daughter and singer Monali Thakur shared the tragic news on social media. Thakur was undergoing treatment for several ailments. In an emotional note to his father, the singer's youngest daughter Monali Thakur said he was her hero, biggest critic, cheerleader and teacher.

In an Instagram note, Monali Thakur, who is also a well-known singer, said: "Sri Sakti Thakur.. my father, my all.. the core of my existence, my biggest critic and cheerleader and my Teacher.. the Angelic hand above my head.. amar Baba.. physically left us yesterday.. I had never seen a more kind hearted and a more humble person in my life.. not jack of all trades but truly master of many.. his humility surprised me throughout my life.. a brain too efficient for others to catch up to him."

Monali is still stuck in Switzerland due to COVID-19 pandemic. She added that she started dreaming because of her father, and that she would always try to make him proud with her work.

"I started dreaming because of you Baba.. seeing you spread magic with your talent and spirit and cheerfulness.. your strength made me want to be strong like you.. I am a heartbroken but an immensely proud daughter Baba.. And I will make you proud with everything I do in life.. I will continue following your steps and will only spread love.. I am and always will be forever grateful to you for your priceless, unparalleled Love that you gave me.. And I know there is no one else on earth who can love me the way you have loved me and you still do.. even while leaving you gave us no trouble.. you went away like a King!" Thakur said in a long Instagram post.

Shakti Thakur is known for his sweet and melodious voice. Besides, he also acted in a number of Bengali films. His work with actors like Utpal Dutt, Bikash Roy was thoroughly appreciated. Music lovers across India and celebrities have paid homage.