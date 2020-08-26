Sonu Sood gives smartphones to students in remote Haryana village for online classes

Touched by reports of how kids in Koti village in Haryana's Morni travel miles to access a smartphone for online education, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has come forward to provide them with smartphones.

On August 24, Sood retweeted this story and said, "No more travelling for these kids. They will have their smartphones by tomorrow."





No more travelling for these kids.



They will have their smartphones by tomorrow â£ï¸ @Karan_Gilhotra@HinaRohtakihttps://t.co/u2IiegeWtD â sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 24, 2020

On Wednesday, students of Government Senior Secondary School located in Koti village got their smartphones via Sood's friend Karan Gilhotra, who delivered these phones to the school principal. These students also got to interact with Sood via video conferencing.

Happy to help the students, Sood tweeted, "A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. N thanks to @HinaRohatki for bringing this need of students to our notice."

A wonderful beginning to my day watching all the students get their smartphones to attend their online classes. @Karan_Gilhotra à¤ªà¤¢à¤¼à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¤à¤­à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤¬à¤¢à¤¼à¥à¤à¤¾ à¤à¤à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¥¤ ð®ð³ n thanks to @HinaRohtaki for bringing this need for the students to our notice. https://t.co/6Pn9QH0o4H â sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020

This, however, is not the first time that Sood has come out in support of students. Earlier, he expressed concerns over the health and safety of students and supported nationwide demands to postpone the NEET and JEE Mains Exams 2020. "The children who appear for the examination come from remote areas. If there is flood in some village in Bihar, then there is complete arrest in any district. Yes, examination is necessary but the protection of those young shoulders is equally important. If everything stops in front of nature in the whole world, then the examination should be postponed for some time."

Sonu Sood has been supporting people who have been marred by the harsh realities of life. He has not only helped many students access smartphones but also helped several migrants stranded across the country reach their homes.

