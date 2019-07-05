SSC releases Constable (GD) marks released ; check scores on ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks of Computer Based Examination for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigative Agency (NIA), Special Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam rifles examination on its official website today.

The SSC has declared the result of CBT for Constable (GD) in CAPFs NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination on June 20, 2019.

Now, the SSC has uploaded the marks on it official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination ca check the result by visiting ssc.nic.in.

According to the official SSC notification, the marks of the candidates will remain on the website for a period of one month, that is from July 5 to August 4, 2019.

How to check marks of candidates of SSC Constable (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018:

Step 1: Visit SSC website at ssc.nic.in

Step2: Key in your Registration No and Registered Password in the login box on the right

Step 3: Enter the Captcha code

Step 4: Login with your credentials.

Step 5: Click on Result link on candidate dashboard

Step 6: Your marks will be displayed

Step 7: Take a printout and download your marks on the computer for future reference

The SSC constable (GD) exam was held from February 11 to March 11, this year. Over 30 lakh candidates appeared for SSC Constable (GD) examination.