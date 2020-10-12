10-year-old kid from Kerala cooks 33 dishes in less than 1 hour; grabs spot in record books

A 10-year-old from Kerala, Saanvi M Prajit, cooked 30 delectable meals including appam, chicken roast, fried rice and corn fritters in less than 1 hour. Her feat has been recognised by the Asian Book of Records as well as the India Book of Records.

Her records have been established for the maximum amount of dishes prepared by a child. The daughter of Wing Commander of Indian Air Force Prajit Babu and Manjima hailing from Ernakulam prepared 33 dishes including idli, waffle, pancake, appam, egg bulls eye, papdi chaat, corn fritters, fried rice, chicken roast, paneer tikka and many more.

Her mother Manjima told PTI, "The Asia Book of Records authorities watched online the cookery event organised at her Vishakhapatnam residence. Besides, two gazetted officers were witness to the cooking of 33 items in an hour by Saanvi."

The 10-year-old from Kerala said that she was able to achieve this with the support of her family, friends and well wishers. Saanvi said that her inspiration was her mother Manjima, who was a star chef and a reality cooking show finalist.

Manjima said as a child, kitchen always fascinated Saanvi and she took to cooking at an early age with her grandparents. Saanvi has also participated in children's cooking shows and has won several accolades for her efforts in the culinary field.

Saanvi also has a YouTube channel named Saanvi Cloud 9 where she showcases her attempts at cooking simple and mouthwatering dishes. Apart from cooking, Saanvi is skilled at horseriding and is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.