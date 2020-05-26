Sharp 106% spike in coronavirus cases since trains began; Manipur, Goa top in % growth

The number of coronavirus cases in India has witnessed a surge of 105.5 per cent since Indian Railways partially resumed passenger train operations on May 12. The restart of train services has led to an influx of city dwellers into the hinterland with migrant workers returning to their native places.

As per the Ministry of Health and Welfare data, between May 12 and May 26, India reported 68,089 cases of coronavirus. On May 12, India registered 74,624 cases, which by May 25 surged to 1,45,380.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit, reported an increase of 125.1 per cent in coronavirus cases between May 12 and May 26. Out of 52,667 cases in the state, 29,266 were reported during this period.

Coronavirus cases also swelled in the national capital during the period. Delhi reported 6,820 new cases in the 15 days.

Northeastern state of Manipur which had just 2 positive cases saw the number rise to 39 on May 26, registering 1,500 per cent spike.

Small states like Goa, Assam, Uttarakhand, and Chhattisgarh observed new coronavirus cases after train services resumed on May 12.

Goa, which was declared coronavirus-free in April-end, reported 7 new cases two days after the resumption of special AC train services. Since then the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Goa has risen to 67, an increase of 857.1 per cent.

Assam and Uttarakhand reported a rise of 709.2 per cent and 413.2 per cent, respectively. Cases in Uttarakhand spiralled from 68 on May 12 to 349 on May 25. Similarly, in Assam it has risen from 65 to 526.

During the same period, Chhattisgarh's cases have shot up 393.2 per cent, Bihar 265.2 per cent and Himachal Pradesh 278 per cent.

Since the commencement of the special passenger train operations, Karnataka's tally jumped by 153.1 per cent. It reported an increase of 1,320 cases.

Tamil Nadu reported 9,080 new cases - a rise of 113.5 per cent. Total cases now are at 17,082. West Bengal reported 1,753 new cases, a spike of 85 per cent. West Bengal's coronavirus tally stands at 3,816. Uttar Pradesh's cases climbed to 2,959 in the 15 days. The cases have risen by 82.8 per cent between May 12 and May 26. The current tally of UP's positive cases for coronavirus is 6,532.

Gujarat has registered an increase of 69.3 per cent coronavirus cases since May 12. The state reported 5,919 confirmed cases of coronavirus between May 12 and May 26. Gujarat stands at 14,460 cases, as per health ministry data.

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh (MP) have witnessed a rise of 83 and 81 per cent, respectively, in corona positive cases in the last 15 days. Since May 12, Rajasthan reported 3,312 COVID-19 positive cases, whereas MP registered 3,074 positive cases. Overall, Rajasthan's current coronavirus tally stands at 7,300 and MP's 6,859, according to the Union Ministry of Health data.

So far, the Indian Railways has resumed services with 15 pairs of trains on selected routes. Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal has announced that Indian Railways will start running 200 passenger trains from June 1.

