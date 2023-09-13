11 killed, 12 injured after truck rams into passenger bus on Jaipur-Agra highway in Bharatpur 

Around 11 people were killed and 12 others were injured on Wednesday morning as a truck rammed into a passenger bus on the Jaipur-Agra highway in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. The passengers on the bus were headed from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar to Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura.

The horrific accident took place at nearly 4:30 am today. The incident took place when the passenger bus was standing by at the highway after it broke down. The bus was hit by a speeding truck from behind, according to an India Today report. Bodies of those dead in the accident have been taken to the nearby hospital.

"11 killed, 12 injured in a road accident on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The bodies have been taken to hospital," Bharatpur SP Mridul Kachawa told ANI.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended his condolences towards the bereaved families of the eleven people who lost their lives in the accident. Gehlot also said that police and administration officials are present at the site of the accident and that the injured are being taken to hospital for further treatment.

"The death of 11 people in the collision between a bus and a trailer of devotees who had come on a religious pilgrimage from Gujarat in Bharatpur is extremely sad. Police-administration is on the spot and the injured have been taken to the hospital for treatment. I pray to God to give peace to the souls of all the deceased and courage to the families. May God give speedy recovery to all the injured," Gehlot said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Hours after the incident, Prime Minister Narendra approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for those who died in the accident. Modi also approved an ex-gratia of Rs 50,000 each for those injured.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel also extended his condolences towards families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

