25-year-old influencer Rohit Bhati dies in car crash in Greater Noida

25-year-old social media influencer Rohit Bhati, also popular as Rowdy Bhati, died in a car crash in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to reports, Bhati and his two friends were returning from a party and the accident took place at around 3 am after their speeding car crashed into a tree. While Bhati died on the spot, his friends were critically injured and are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals -- one in Greater Noida and the other in Delhi.

"They are said to be returning from a party when the incident took place around 3 am near the Chuhadpur underpass. Apparently, the speeding car failed to negotiate a turn and hit a tree," Anil Kumar, in-charge of the local Beta 2 police station, told PTI.

Bhati, who hailed from Bulandshahr, was living in Chi sector of Greater Noida. He enjoyed immense popularity on social media platforms and had close to about 9,36,000 followers on Instagram. Bhati belonged to the Gujar community.

According to the police, Bhati was the one behind the steering of the speeding Maruti Swift. His other two friends were identified as Manoj and Atish.

"One of the injured is being treated at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida, while the other has been referred to Delhi in view of the serious condition," Kumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)

