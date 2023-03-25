3 missiles misfire during an Army exercise in Jaisalmer, probe ordered

Three missiles got misfired on Friday during one of the Indian Army exercises in Jaisalmer. The firing exercise took place at the Pokhran field firing range, where the three surface-to-air missiles were misfired due to some technical glitch.

However, no loss of life was reported from the areas where the missiles landed. These three missiles went out of range and struck the fields in different villages, causing loud explosions.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said the missiles were misfired during a military exercise. An investigation has been initiated, and the authorities will take further action accordingly.

Two of the misfired missiles' debris have been collected, but authorities haven't yet located the third. Teams from the Army and police are presently looking for the third missile.

Army experts were testing missiles with a range of 10 to 25 kilometres. However, one of the missiles deviated from its path due to a technical issue.

Confirming the incident, Nachana Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kailash Vishnoi said a missile was found in a field at Ajasar village. In another area, the second missile was discovered. Missile left large craters on the field.

