4000 nuts and bolts stolen from a bridge on national highway in Haryana's Yamunanagar

In a bizarre incident, around 4000 nuts and bolts were stolen from a bridge built on the Saharanpur-Panchkula National Highway in Haryana's Yamunanagar.

The theft came to light after an authority engineer inspected the bridge and found that thousands of nuts and bolts were missing, Dinesh Kumar, SHO Sadar, Yamunanagar, said as per ANI.

Kumar, however, said that at present, no written complaint has been given to the police from the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India).

In a somewhat similar incident but at a bigger scale, a 60-feet-long steel bridge was dismantled and stolen in Bihar's Rohtas district this year in April.

Weighing 500 tons, the bridge was built over the Arrah canal in Amiyawar village in the Nasriganj police station area in 1972. The bridge was old and declared dangerous.

A group of men, posing as officers of the Irrigation Department, dismantled the bridge by using gas-cutters and earthmovers over three days, the police officials had said.

They said it appeared that the whole operation was executed with the help of some local officials of the Irrigation Department, according to PTI.

Following the report, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, then in the Opposition, targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that the thieves were inspired by the CM and the BJP.

Referring to Kumar's walkout of the grand alliance and forming the government with the saffron party in 2017, Yadav said that if the BJP and Nitish Kumar can steal the government of Bihar, "then what is a bridge?"



