6 dead, 10 injured as fire breaks out in multi-storey building in Delhi's Zakir Nagar

At least five people have been killed and 11 injured after a fire broke out in a multi-storey building in Zakir Nagar, Delhi, during night time. Total five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and the fire was doused after some time. Mala, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Holy Family Hospital, told news agency ANI that five patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), some are in the ward, and one has been admitted in pediatric ICU. More details awaited.

Here are all the latest updates on fire in Zakir Nagar.

9.13 AM: One more person dead. Around 10 people have been admitted to hospital.

9 AM: The call about the fire in a four-storey building in the Okhla area was received at 2:32 am after which fire tenders were rushed to the spot, fire officials told PTI.

8.15 AM: The fire broke out in a multi-storey building. The cause of fire is still not clear but officials are probing the matter.