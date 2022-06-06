7th Pay Commission updates: ITBP invites online applications for Assistant Sub Inspector position

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is accepting applications for positions whose pay scale is Level 5 in the 7th Pay Commission pay matrix i.e. in the range of Rs 29,200- Rs 92,300. Both male and female Indian citizens can apply to fill up vacancies for Assistant Sub-Inspector/ Stenographer (Direct Entry) and Assistant Sub-Inspector/ Stenographer (Limited Departmental Competitive Examination).

Once selected the candidates are likely to serve in India as well as abroad, reported Zee Business.

See details of the vacancies below

However, the vacancies are tentative and without any notice, they may decrease or increase. Any alterations in the number of vacancies will be posted on the official website of ITBPF recruitment.

See eligibility criteria below:

There is an application fee of Rs 100 for candidates. However, female applicants, ex-servicemen, and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) do not have to pay as they are exempted. Applications will be accepted through the online mode. Candidates who have queries regarding the process can visit the official ITBPF recruitment website for more information.

The online mode for application will open on Wednesday, June 8. The online application submission period will close on July 7. Candidates will have an entire month to apply for the pots via the online method.