90% adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19, says govt

At least 90 per cent of the total adult population in India is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the central government said on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated PM Modi for the feat. He wrote: “What an extraordinary feat! With PM @NarendraModi Ji's mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas, India achieves complete vaccination of 90% of its adult population. Way to go! We will win the battle against the pandemic together!,” the minister tweeted.

India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage on Monday neared 198 crores which was achieved through 2,58,55,578 sessions, the union health ministry said.

This rapid pace in vaccination comes against the backdrop of the global health body The World Health Organization (WHO)'s report last week which called on countries in South-East Asia Region to accelerate Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the face of rapid rise in Covid cases.

“India, which will soon mark 2 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses, accounts for nearly two-thirds of all Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the region,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia, in a press statement.

“We must acknowledge India’s impressive efforts and its support to other countries in providing Covid-19 vaccines at a time when vaccine supplies were a constraint globally,” she said.

The WHO noted that while significant progress has been made in the South East Asia Region towards vaccinating populations against Covid-19, several countries missed the global target to fully vaccinate 70 per cent of their total population with all primary doses of the vaccine by June end, and the region is again witnessing a surge in cases.

According to the data available with WHO for SEARO, Bhutan has 89 per cent population vaccinated with all primary doses, Thailand 79.9 per cent, Maldives at 70.4 per cent, and Bangladesh stands at 70.2 per cent. Nepal with 69.3 per cent is close to achieving the global June-end vaccination goal.

“We know that the current Covid-19 vaccines provide high levels of protection against severe disease and death for all variants. We must focus on rapidly achieving high vaccination coverage prioritizing health workers, older adults, those with underlying health conditions, and pregnant women. The pandemic is not over yet, we must scale up our efforts to protect communities,” added Singh.

WHO also recommended countries to prioritise primary series and booster doses to all high priority groups – and expand vaccination to lower priority groups after high coverage rates are achieved in high priority groups.

The Indian government rolled out its Covid-19 vaccination program on January 16, 2021 for healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities. Gradually, it was expanded to all adults. The Covid-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from April 10, 2022 onwards. Further, Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.69 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.