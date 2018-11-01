Age is just a number! 96-year-old woman tops Kerala's literacy exam with 98% marks

Proving life's experiences can be really beneficial, a nonagenarian from Kerala scored 98 out of 100 marks in a literacy examination conducted by the state government. With this, the 96-year-old Karthiyani Amma has become the oldest woman among 43,300 candidates who appeared for the 'Aksharalaksham' literacy programme of Kerala State Literacy Mission to score record marks.

Amma is a resident of Haripad in Kerala's picturesque Alappuza district. The Aksharalaksham exam, which is a fourth standard equivalent, was conducted to officially declare those without any formal education literate.

Of those who appeared for the exam, total 42,933 candidates cleared the test that comprised like reading, writing and mathematics. Karthiyani Amma, who took the test at Kanichenallur UP School, Muttom, on August 10, scored 38 out of 40 in writing and got full marks in reading and mathematics.

She was also among those who received the education certificates from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Reports suggest Amma would be given a special congratulatory certificate from the CM.

Amma, during an interview with ANI, said she used to see children studying, and got inspired to take the exam. She said she never got an opportunity to study when she was young, otherwise she would have become govt official, she said. The inspiring lady, who firmly believes in never say die spirit, says she now wants to learn computers.

Kerala:At 96 yrs,Karthiyani Amma of Alappuzha Dist.scores 98/100 marks in 'Aksharalaksham' literacy program of Kerala State Literacy Mission.She was the oldest student appearing for the exam. Approx 42933 ppl cleared the exam who were tested on skills incl. reading, writing&maths pic.twitter.com/edvcKywmf4 - ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018

Kerala had introduced the Aksharalaksham exam in 2018 only. The aim of the initiative is to achieve 100 per cent literacy rate by bringing the illiterate people under the literacy fold.