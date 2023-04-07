'A proud day': UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses joy on mother-in-law Sudha Murty's Padma Bhushan award

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed happiness over his mother-in-law Sudha Murty getting Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, at a ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Reacting to wife Akshata Murty’s Instagram post on her mother getting the award, Sunak said, “A proud day”. Akshata was present at the ceremony and later took to Instagram to express her joy towards her parents — Sudha Murty and Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy.

“Yesterday I watched with unspeakable pride as my mother received the Padma Bhushan from the President of India,” wrote Akshata Murty after attending the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“On #IWD [International Women’s Day] last month, I reflected on my mother’s extraordinary journey, from STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) to storytelling, but her charitable and volunteering efforts have served as her greatest inspiration to me,” Akshata wrote.

“Always asking if she can be doing more, she has given back to her community countless times: founding and running a series of philanthropic organisations for 25 years; funding numerous literacy initiatives; and jumping into action to aid those most in need – many in the most remote parts of India – after natural disasters have destroyed their lives,” she captioned it.

“My mother doesn’t live for recognition. The values my parents have instilled in my brother and me – hard work, humility, selflessness – mean she is always on to the next thing. But it was such a moving experience to see her have a moment of recognition yesterday,” she added.

In a LinkedIn post, her brother, Rohan Murty, described his mother as a "positive force" in their life.

Sudha Murty thanked the people of India for their unwavering support in her acceptance speech at the ceremony.

“I owe this award to the people of India. I hope my recognition today inspires the younger generation to take up social welfare as a vocation. It is needed for the continuous development of our great nation. I always feel that the generosity of a few gives hope for a million,” she said.

Sudha Murty, a philanthropist and acclaimed novelist, was also the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation till December 2021.

