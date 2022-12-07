AAP vs BJP in Delhi: Important highlights from 2022 MCD poll results

Delhi MCD Election Results 2022: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken control of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It won 134 of 250 wards, pushing the BJP to the second position. The saffron party managed to cross 100-mark but fell way short of a majority. The Congress, as expected, came a distant third with just nine seats - the worst-ever performance so far.

AAP, with this win, emerged as the single largest party in the MCD and got over 46 per cent votes against 36 per cent of the BJP. In 2017, BJP had won 181 seats of the (then) 270 municipal wards, while AAP secured 48 and Congress stood at 30. The BJP ruled MCD for 15 years.

Here are a few major points from the latest MCD poll:

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi was earlier divided into three zones - north, east and south - before it was unified.

Aam Aadmi Party won the municipal elections, bagging 134 of 250 wards. It had bagged 48 out of 272 seats in 2017. The BJP won 104 wards. Its tally was 181 in 2017.

Congress was reduced to 9 municipal wards from 31 it won in 2017 civic body polls.

As many as 188 candidates from Congress forfeited security deposits.

All three independent candidates who have won are women.

AAP was unable to sway voters in its favour in wards falling under the assembly constituencies of AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The BJP swept three of the four wards in Sisodia's constituency and all three in Jain's constituency.

BJP managed to raise its vote share by three per cent to 39.09 per cent as compared to previous civic body elections in Delhi in 2017

The vote share of AAP in Delhi also soared from 21.09 per cent to 42.05 per cent while Congress' vote share reduced to 11.68 per cent from 21.09 per cent in the 2017 civic body elections

Security deposits of 784 candidates have been forfeited in MCD polls as they failed to get at least one-sixth of the valid votes. These include 370 independents, 188 candidates from Congress, 128 from BSP, 13 from AIMIM, three from AAP and ten from the BJP, among others.

In MCD elections, 57,545 votes (0.78 per cent) were for NOTA

Over 125 women candidates won in the civic body elections.

The only transgender candidate in the MCD elections, Bobi, won the Sultanpuri-A ward. Bobi contested the election on AAP's ticket

BJP's 'Pasmanda Muslim' experiment failed the MCD poll test, all four women candidates from the community were defeated

Most candidates hailing from political families emerged victorious while the richest contender faced a drubbing.

Three former women mayors of Delhi who fought on BJP tickets emerged victorious.

AAP's Aaley Mohammed Iqbal, son of AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal, won with the highest victory margin of 17,134 against Congress rival Mohd Hamid. Iqbal got 19,199 votes and Hamid bagged 2,065 votes.

