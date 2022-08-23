Abhishek Mishra appointed as FCI's consultative committee member

Entrepreneur and CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), Abhishek Mishra, on Tuesday appointed as a 'Member of the Consultative Committee' in the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

"With his new appointment to the Food Corporation of India, Mishra is now on a mission to create a New India with the motive to ensure food security for the citizens of the nation," an official release said.

Mishra has previously made big waves and has been duly appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last five years for his contribution to the upliftment of Cinema in the country.

In addition to this, Mishra has also presided as the Advisory Panel Member for nearly half a decade in the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Over the years, his CSR initiatives have also worked towards the betterment of acid attack victims, army officers and the underprivileged among others.

In addition to this, the young entrepreneur conducting awareness on Women’s Hygiene, Food Distribution, Tree Plantation and Beach Clean-up Drives.

Mishra, who has been lauded for his accomplishments as Indian youth’s role model, is also known as an inspirational orator as a TEDx speaker, the release added.