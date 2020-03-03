Activist Sunitha Krishnan admitted to isolation ward on coronavirus suspicion

Activist Sunitha Krishnan landed at the Hyderabad airport in the wee hours of Monday, March 2, from Bangkok, where she had gone to address some parliamentarians. On her return, she experienced mild cough and felt slightly feverish. She was advised at the airport that she should go and self-report at a designated government hospital for suspected coronavirus infection. Krishnan did just that and reported to the Gandhi Hospital in the city.

Once here, she was quickly moved to an isolation ward. She remained there for the whole day, tweeting, with two pieces of information at her disposal - test results of her samples her would be out in another 48 hours, and if positive, she may have to stay put at the isolation ward for another 21 days.

But then, it is a precautionary measure and there is fairly good chance that she may not have contracted coronavirus, her symptoms being just common flu. Her tweets during the day, convey what she has experienced and also in a sense, her keen desire to ward off rumours.

Sample this: "Can I make it very, very clear that I am admitted in the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection as I have just come back from Bangkok with a mild cough. The tests have been done & we are awaiting the results. Any other news is fake!!!"

Krishnan is the founder Prajwala, which works to end sex slavery and sex crimes and give affected women and their children a life of dignity and a way to assimilate back into the society. Prajwalaa, which translates to 'eternal fire', was set up by Krishnan in Hyderabad in 1996.