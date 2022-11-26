Actor Vikram Gokhale dies at 77 in Pune

Vikram Gokhale, a veteran film actor and thespian, died on Saturday afternoon in Pune at the age of 77, news agency ANI reported. The actor had been in the hospital for a while and was on "life support." According to the report, the veteran actor's body will be kept for Antim Darshan at Balgandharv Rangmanch, and his last rites will take place at 6pm at Vaikunth Samshan Bhumi in Pune.

"We are saddened to announce that the noted actor Mr Vikram Gokhale passed away today at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital due to multi organ failure. Our deep condolences," read the hospital's official statement.

His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city, and the final rites will be carried out at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor told PTI.

Actor Gokhale has appeared in a number of Marathi and Bollywood films, including "Agneepath" (1990), "Bhool Bhulaiya" (2007), "Natsamrat" (2015), and "Mission Mangal." Gokhale is equally at home in theatre, television, and movies (2019). His most recent film was the Marathi movie "Godavari.”

In 1971, Vikram Gokhale made his film debut in Amitabh Bachchan's Parwana. He won the National Award for Best Actor in 2010 for his performance in the Marathi film Anumati. He also made his directorial debut with the Marathi film Aaghaat.

(This is a developing story)