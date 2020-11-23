scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Adar Poonawalla 'delighted' over Oxford-AstraZeneca-Serum vaccine's efficacy

Earlier on Monday, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team announced that one of the dosing regimens of the vaccine might be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla expressed joy on Twitter after Oxford University announced that the Oxford-Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is up to 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection. Serum Institute of India, which is the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, has partnered with AstraZeneca to mass-produce the COVID-19 vaccine.

Poonawalla tweeted, "I am delighted to hear that, Covishield, a low-cost, logistically manageable and soon to be widely available, Covid-19 vaccine, will offer protection up to 90% in one type of dosage regime and 62% in the other dosage regime." He also said that further details on this development will be provided this evening.

Earlier on Monday, the Oxford-AstraZeneca team announced that one of the dosing regimens of the vaccine might be 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 infection.

"One dosing regimen (n=2,741) showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen (n=8,895) showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens (n=11,636) resulted in an average efficacy of 70%," AstraZeneca said in an official statement.

Compared to the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine candidates, the efficiency of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine candidate is low but this is only after the initial reports. AstraZeneca stated that out of all the participants in the trial, 131 contracted COVID-19 but none of them were seriously affected and that there was no need for hospitalisation.  

Serum Institute of India is expected to produce 1 billion doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Also Read: Parliamentary committee to discuss COVID-19 vaccine production, distribution

Also Read: Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine shows 70% efficacy against coronavirus

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos