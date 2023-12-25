Aditya L1 set to conduct complex insertion into halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1

India’s Aditya L1 spacecraft that is in the final leg of its journey is set to conduct a complex insertion into the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1). The journey that started on September 2, 2023, is expected to culminate on January 6, 2024.

Aditya L1 underwent a series of four Earth-bound orbital maneuvers before being injected into a transfer orbit towards L1. The insertion into L1 is a critical phase of the mission that requires precise navigation and control. The meticulous process involves ensuring that the spacecraft maintains its trajectory to successfully enter the halo orbit.

L1, a point of gravitational equilibrium between the Earth and the Sun, offers an uninterrupted view of the Sun that will allow Aditya L1 to study the solar atmosphere, solar magnetic storms and the impact on Earth’s environment.

Aditya L1 will measure various events such as Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) and the interplanetary magnetic fields. The data it will provide will not only be vital for India but for the global scientific community.

ISRO will have to ensure that Aditya L1’s position and speed is constantly monitored and adjusted to counteract any deviations from the planned path for a successful insertion. Moreover, the spacecraft’s instruments such as the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) and the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT), must be protected from Sun’s intense radiation and emitted particles.

Stationkeeping maneuvers will also be required to maintain Aditya L1’s halo orbit in order to counteract the gravitational influences of other celestial bodies and pressure of the solar radiation.

