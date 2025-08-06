'AI will disrupt work, reinvent it': Harsh Goenka on job loss concerns, lists new jobs

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape how people work, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka has weighed in on the growing concern around job losses. He also listed the new job opportunities that AI will bring in.

“Everyone asks: ‘Will AI take my job? What new jobs is AI creating?’ AI will disrupt work and reinvent it. There will be new jobs like Prompt engineers, AI product managers, AI ethics specialists and the workplace landscape will change. New winners will be the smartest and most adaptable,” Goenka posted on X (formerly Twitter).

His post left social media users divided as some backed his take of AI creating new jobs.

“AI will not take one’s job as one needs to guide AI, and as you have quoted, there are multiple job options available with AI. AI has actually opened the job market and why do companies like Capgemini have started recruiting freshers. I do like the AI ethics specialists as this is really required to identify the real from the reel and it is us who can guide AI,” one user replied.

Another user reflected on the deeper impact: “AI will definitely disrupt our lives while bringing in new applications. However, the fact remains that humans and human feelings will still be important. Hopefully, after 20 or 30 years (when we are NOT ON THIS PLANET) people will want to go back to village life and live like normal humans.”

Meanwhile, a new study by Microsoft Research offers a broader look at how AI might change work in the years ahead.

The study lists 40 jobs most likely to be disrupted by AI, and 40 that are least likely. Though the research is based on roles in the U.S., experts believe it reflects trends in both developed and developing countries.

“Our study explores which job categories can productively use AI chatbots,” said Kiran Tomlinson, Senior Researcher at Microsoft. “It introduces an AI applicability score that measures the overlap between AI capabilities and job tasks, highlighting where AI might change how work is done, not take away or replace jobs.”