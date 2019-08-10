AIIMS releases 3rd round seat allotment list for MBBS counselling

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has released the result for the third round of counselling for MBBS admission 2019. Candidates who applied or participated in the process between August 5 and 7, 2019, can check the seat allotment status by visiting the official website of AIIMS -- aiimsexam.org.

Along with the seat allocations, candidates can check roll number, overall rank, category rank, PWBD, allotted institute and seat category.

All candidates allotted seats in the AIIMS MBBS 3rd round must accept them before 5.00 pm on August 14 by submitting original documents or demand draft (DD). The DD of Rs 1 lakh is to be submitted only if a student is not submitting original documents at the time of admission. Once, a student submits original documents, thr money will be refunded.

List of documents required at the time of admission:

Offer letter

Seat allocation letter

Registration slip

Admit card issued by AIIMS

Class 10th certificate.

Self-attested copy of certificate from the board showing date of birth.

Class 10 certificate

How to check AIIMS MBBS 3rd Allotment Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS MBBS --aiimsexams.org

Step 2: Click on the link 'Result of 3rd Round of Online Seat Allocation/Counselling for MBBS 2019 Course'

Step 3: Download the result and keep it for future reference