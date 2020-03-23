AIIMS shuts down OPD services due to coronavirus pandemic

All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi has shut down its OPD services until further notice amidst the coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement AIIMS said that today they will stop all OPD services - new registrations as well as follow up patient's registration.

"It has been decided to temporarily close down routine walk-in OPD's patients' registrations including speciality Clinics at AIIMS Hospital and all Centres from March 23," Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Dr DK Sharma said.

The premier medical institution has also suspended all non-essential elective procedures and surgeries as most of its manpower and resources are now focused towards countering the coronavirus spread.

The Benaras Hindu University (BHU) too had announced yesterday that Sir Sunderlal Hospital OPDs will not be operational from March 23 till further notice. "In view of COVID-19, all OPDs of Sir Sunderlal Hospital has been postponed from March 23 till further orders," a BHU official had said. "The isolated OPD will continue to run in emergency services and room number 103."

Indian Council of Medical Research Director General Balram Bhargava on Sunday said that the Jhajjhar AIIMS in Haryana was used only to treat coronavirus patient.

The current number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in India has reached 415 today after 30 new cases were reported. Maharashtra with 89 confirmed cases is the worst hit Indian state. Kerala holds the second place with 67 cases.

There has been a total of 7 deaths in the county due to the virus.

