Airtel rolls out VoLTE Beta programme, offers up to 30GB free 4G data

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel is rolling out the first phase of its voice over long-term evolution (VoLTE) services in selected zones. Under the programme, the company will offer free data of up to 30GB to select users, and seek feedback to upgrade its services and network quality.



The VoLTE technology offers special features, such as HD voice calling, instant call connect and multitasking. The company says the services, especially the voice and video calls, will be three times faster than its existing set up. The services will be available in Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Orissa, Assam, Kerala, Bihar and Punjab.



The data will be offered to customers across three stages -- the first 10 GB on downloading and enabling the VoLTE tab, the second installment will be provided after the users provide their feedback at the end of four weeks, and another 10 GB will be top loaded after eight weeks, once a detailed feedback is shared with the company.

Users wanting to sign up for the offer will need a VoLTE-enabled smartphone and a 4G SIM card. Once a user signs in, he or she will have to upgrade the operating system before enabling the VoLTE Switch.



The beta programme may see network fluctuations at times and the company has asked users to share their feedback regularly.