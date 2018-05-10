Watch: Akash Ambani's emotional speech at sister Isha's engagement

Wedding bells are ringing all around in Mukesh Ambani's family. His daughter Isha Ambani recently got engaged to Anand Piramal, the son of realty sector honcho Ajay Piramal. This comes within weeks of his elder son Akash's engagement to Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond businessman Russell Mehta.

Mukesh Ambani hosted the engagement party at his Mumbai residence Antilia which was attended by the who's who of India Inc and other celebrities. Several videos and images from the engagement bash have appeared on social media, including the ones which show the Ambani brothers Akash and Anant standing on the stage with Isha and Anand beside them.

In these videos, Akash is seen delivering an emotional speech about the kind of bond the three siblings share. Watch the speech here:

Isha and Anand are expected to tie the knot sometime in December this year. Akash and Shloka, who will get formally engaged in June later this year will take their nuptial vows in early December too.