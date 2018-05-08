Amazon is hiring HR professionals, engineers! Check out the job eligibility, criteria

World's biggest e-commerce platform Amazon had invested Rs 2,900 crore in its India unit in November 2017. This is in line with founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' ambitious plan to pump in around $5 billion (over Rs 35,000 crore) in India in the next few years. Bigger investment means more job opportunities. Amazon India, which currently holds around 30 per cent of the market share behind homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, is hiring people across various categories such as software development, HR, senior managerial posts, etc. All these vacancies have been posted on employment-oriented portal Linkedin. Here are the details.

Software Development Engineer

Software engineers with 6+ years of solid Software engineering experience involving solving complex problems.

Candidates for this role must have

6+ years experience building successful production software systems.

A solid grounding in Computer Science fundamentals (based on a BS or MS in CS or related field).

Experience developing software services and an understanding of design for scalability, performance and reliability.

Mastery of the tools of the trade, including a variety of modern programming languages (Java, JavaScript, C/C++,Python) and open-source technologies (Linux, Spring, Hibernate).

Proven ability to work in a fast paced, agile and in an ownership and results oriented culture.

Senior Manager Operations

Drives creation of quality initiatives, process change initiatives and other Lean initiatives to enable their functional area and ultimately the FC to meet and exceed business plan.

Candidates must have

10+ years direct management experience, including a salaried workforce, in a manufacturing, production or distribution environment.

Experience with performance metrics, process improvement and Lean techniques.

Candidates must be flexible to work a variety of hours as business demands, including overnight, weekends and holidays.

HR Business Partner

We are looking for an HR professional with strong experience and credentials in Employee/Industrial Relations.

Candidates must have

Ability to influence and partner with different levels of the organization to achieve results.

Strong business and HR acumen, including strong problem solving skills, critical thinking, and self-initiative.

Strong education and acumen in terms of handling critical employee issues as per the labor laws framework of India.

Virtual Customer Service Associate

Virtual Customer Service (VCS) - It is a 'Work from Home' model for India CS. VCS associates are expected to work from a home location approved by Amazon for all scheduled hours.

Candidates must have

Minimum qualification is 10 + 2. Any graduate/ PG.

Business Intelligence Engineer

We are looking for a Business Intelligence Engineer who is be comfortable with providing statistical and analytical solutions, with strong communication skills, and has a passion for using data to drive business decisions.

Candidates must have

An Engineering degree in a quant intensive discipline from a premier institution.

At least 2 years of building end-to-end Business Intelligence solutions - Data layer, Data Processing/Manipulation and Visualization/UI.

Experience in R and SQL. Comfortable dealing with complex datasets.

Problem solving ability and passion for big data.

Excellent communication - fluent written and spoken English.

Application Engineer

The candidate will work with internal technical and business stakeholders, understand and interpret business requirements documents on the system design and is able to configure the systems to new, changing and growing business requirements.

Candidates must have