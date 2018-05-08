Amazon is hiring HR professionals, engineers! Check out the job eligibility, criteria

World's biggest e-commerce platform Amazon had invested Rs 2,900 crore in its India unit in November 2017. This is in line with founder and CEO Jeff Bezos' ambitious plan to pump in around $5 billion (over Rs 35,000 crore) in India in the next few years. Bigger investment means more job opportunities. Amazon India, which currently holds around 30 per cent of the market share behind homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart, is hiring people across various categories such as software development, HR, senior managerial posts, etc. All these vacancies have been posted on employment-oriented portal Linkedin. Here are the details.
Software Development Engineer
Software engineers with 6+ years of solid Software engineering experience involving solving complex problems.
Candidates for this role must have
Senior Manager Operations
Drives creation of quality initiatives, process change initiatives and other Lean initiatives to enable their functional area and ultimately the FC to meet and exceed business plan.
Candidates must have
HR Business Partner
We are looking for an HR professional with strong experience and credentials in Employee/Industrial Relations.
Candidates must have
Virtual Customer Service Associate
Virtual Customer Service (VCS) - It is a 'Work from Home' model for India CS. VCS associates are expected to work from a home location approved by Amazon for all scheduled hours.
Candidates must have
Minimum qualification is 10 + 2. Any graduate/ PG.
Business Intelligence Engineer
We are looking for a Business Intelligence Engineer who is be comfortable with providing statistical and analytical solutions, with strong communication skills, and has a passion for using data to drive business decisions.
Candidates must have
Application Engineer
The candidate will work with internal technical and business stakeholders, understand and interpret business requirements documents on the system design and is able to configure the systems to new, changing and growing business requirements.
Candidates must have
