Amazon quiz: Rs 20,000 prize money; check out rules, eligibility, today's answers

Ecommerce giant Amazon has introduced quiz games on its app. Today's quiz prize is Rs 20,000 in the Amazon Pay balance. The daily quiz starts at 8 am and ends at 12 pm noon.

The Amazon app quiz consists of five questions, based on current affairs and general knowledge.

Participants need to answer all five questions correctly to become eligible for the prize. There will only be one winner for every quiz. The winner will be selected via lucky draw. The winner of today's quiz will be announced on May 31.

Eligibility

Participants must be resident of India

Participant must have set India as the current country in account setting on Amazon.in

Participants' billing address must be of India

Participants must be 18 plus age

Participant must have valid proof ids like PAN card, Aadhaar card, voter ID etc

Amazon employees, their immediate family member cannot participate in the quiz game

How to play:

1. Sign in to the Amazon App. In case you are signed in you will be redirected to a sign-in page.

2. There will be a total of 5 questions. Answer all 5 questions to enter the lucky draw.

3.Getting any wrong question makes ineligible for the lucky draw.

Today's questions:

Q1. In the television sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Ursula was a twin sister of which character?

A. Phoebe

Q2. During the lockdown, which celebrated author is reading a series of short stories on AIR titled 'Bonding Over the Radio'?

A. Ruskin Bond

Q3. What is the name of the multimedia guide on COVID-19 launched by the Union Health Minister?

A. COVID-Katha

Q4. Blue, yellow, black, green and red-these colours appear on the logo of which of the following?

A. Olympic games

Q5. Which three nations will co-host the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup?

A. USA, MEXICO, Canada

Other prizes in the quiz that takes place everyday are smartphones, smartwatches, and other gadgets.