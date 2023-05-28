Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from IPL after final CSK vs GT showdown

Ambati Rayudu, the former India ODI specialist and a regular player for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), made a significant announcement on Sunday, declaring that the IPL final against the Gujarat Titans would mark his final game in the cash-rich league.

Rayudu had previously retired from international cricket following his omission from the Indian squad for the 2019 World Cup in England. Furthermore, he had also announced his retirement from domestic cricket a couple of years ago, only to reverse his decision later. However, this time around, the 38-year-old Hyderabadi stated in a tweet that there would be no U-turn, as he had decided to bid farewell to the IPL after scoring 139 runs in 15 matches.

With a remarkable record of 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, and 5 trophies shared between the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings, Rayudu reflected on his incredible journey. He expressed hope for a sixth title as he shared his gratitude for the opportunity to participate in this great tournament. Rayudu concluded his tweet by thanking everyone and confirming that this would indeed be his last game in the IPL.

During his international career, Rayudu represented India in 55 ODIs, amassing 1694 runs at an average of over 47, including three centuries and ten half-centuries. However, it was in the T20 format that he truly made a name for himself, becoming an integral part of the CSK lineup for nearly a decade.

Prior to the IPL final, Rayudu had featured in 203 IPL games, accumulating 4329 runs at a strike rate of 127, including 22 half-centuries and a single century. His standout performance came in the 2018 season for CSK, where he scored 602 runs. This impressive season showcased his exceptional batting abilities and his value to the team.

Although retiring from the Indian domestic scene, Rayudu will continue to have the freedom to participate in various franchise leagues and veterans' T20 tournaments. This opens up new avenues for him to display his skills and contribute to the cricketing world even after bidding farewell to the IPL.