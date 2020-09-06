Ambulance driver rapes 19-year-old COVID-19 patient in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, arrested

A 19-year-old coronavirus patient was allegedly raped by an ambulance driver on the way to a hospital in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district. The 108-ambulance driver has now been arrested and a case has been registered against the accused.

The incident took place on the night of September 5 when two COVID-19 patients, an elderly woman and a 19-year-old were being taken to two different COVID-19 treatment hospitals by a 108-ambulance driver.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noufal, first dropped the elderly COVID-19 patients at a hospital. The ambulance was then supposed to go to another hospital to drop the 19-year-old COVID-19 patients, but instead, the driver took the patient to a deserted location near the Aranmula airport where he allegedly raped the 19-year-old COVID-19 patient, according to a complaint filed against the accused, India Today reported.

After the crime, the driver dropped the patient off at the COVID-19 care centre. According to a police statement, the 19-year-old patient had been tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday. The driver was arrested on Sunday on the basis of the survivor's complaint and a case was registered against the alleged rapist on the charges of sexual assault and rape.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja on Sunday expressed shock over the incident and ordered the department

concernen to immediately dismiss the rape accused from the 108-ambulance service.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Kerala DGP for expediting the investigation and filing a chargesheet in the matter.

The organisation wrote in a tweet, "NCW India has come across this report that an ambulance driver allegedly raped a 19-year-old COVID patient in Aranmula of Pathanamthitta district, Kerala. Our Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Kerala DGP for expediting investigation and filing of charge sheet in the matter."

Also Read: Happiest Minds IPO: Rs 316 crore raised via anchor investors

Also Read: Reopening of economy, increased testing, no mask use led to rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi: Experts