AP EAMCET Result 2019: Andhra Council declares EAMCET results today, here's how to check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) results today. The AP EAMCET results were expected to be out at 11.30 AM on the official website of the council- apsche.org, however, as per latest reports, the results were delayed but are announced now. Apart from the official website, the students can also check their results on- sche.ap.gov.in and eamcet.tshe.gov.in.

A rank-wise merit list of students will be put up on the official website along with the name and hall ticket number of the candidates. This year, the AP EAMCET exam was conducted between April 20 and 24. The council has already released the response sheets for the AP EAMCET examination 2019.

Here's how to check your AP EAMCET Result 2019:

Step-1: Visit the official website of the council.

Step-2: Click on the link which says, 'AP EAMCET Result 2019'.

Step-3: Once the link opens, enter your details like name and hall ticket number.

Step-4: After filling in the credentials, click on 'Submit'.

Step-5: AP EAMCET Result 2019 will be displayed on screen.

Step-6: Download the result and take a print out for future references.

AP EAMCET is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada on behalf of APSCHE. The state-level entrance examination is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate courses which are offered in technological institutes across the state of Andhra Pradesh.

