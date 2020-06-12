AP Inter Results 2020 to be declared today at bieap.gov.in; steps to check Manabadi 1st, 2nd year results

The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) is set to announce Andhra Pradesh Class 12 result today. The board will declare the AP Inter Results 2020 for first and second-year students today at 4 pm. Students are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to download their results.

Students can check the result online at bieap.gov.in, or through third party website of manabadi.co.in

AP Intermediate Results 2020: How to check

Step 1: Got to the official website of BIEAP- bie.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link active for AP Inter Results 2020

Step 3: Enter log in details

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' option. The AP intermediate result 2020 will get displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the mark sheet and take its print out for future references.

As per the media reports, every year around 8 to 10 lakh students appear for the AP Inter 1st and 2nd-year examinations.

Last year, a total of 10,17,600 students appeared in the exams, in which 5,07,302 appeared for the 1st year and 5,10,298 appeared for the 2nd year. The pass percentage was 60 per cent for the 1st year and 72 per cent for 2nd year.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh education board will be announcing Class 10 results on July 3.