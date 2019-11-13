Apple AirPods Pro goes on sale in India at Rs 24,900

Apple's all-new AirPods Pro with noise cancellation feature priced at Rs 24,900 is now available in India. Announced late last month, the earbuds were first available in the US and select countries on October 30.

Featuring active noise cancellation in an in-ear design, Apple claims that the new buds are designed for immersive sound.

Active noise cancellation is a common feature in over-the-ear headphones. To implement that in in-ear buds, it uses two microphones combined with advanced software to continuously adapt to each ear.

Apple says this removes background noise to provide a customised, superior noise-cancelling experience that allows a user to focus on what they're listening to - including music as well as a phone conversation.

The first microphone is outward-facing and detects external sound to analyse environmental noise. AirPods Pro creates an equivalent anti-noise that cancels out background noise before it reaches the listener's ear. A second inward-facing microphone listens toward the ear, and AirPods Pro cancels remaining noise detected by the microphone.

Noise cancellation continuously adapts the sound signal 200 times per second. As noise cancellation cuts out environment noise, AirPods Pro also features a new transparency mode that provides an option to simultaneously listen to music while still hearing the environment.

This has been implemented using the pressure-equalising vent system and advanced software. Switching between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency modes is simple and can be done directly on AirPods Pro using a new, innovative force sensor on the stem.

The force sensor is also used to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer or hang up phone calls. Users can also press on the volume slider in Control Center on iPhone and iPad to control settings, or on Apple Watch by tapping on the AirPlay icon while music is playing.

The headphones are lightweight and are engineered for comfort and fit. Each earbud will be accompanied with three different sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips that conform to contours of each ear, aimed to provide a comfortable fit and a superior seal, which is a critical factor in delivering immersive sound.

It also uses an innovative vent system to equalise pressure, minimising the discomfort common with in-ear designs.

Apple claims that the new AirPods Pro offers a battery life of five hours of listening time. In the Active Noise Cancellation mode, AirPods Pro delivers up to four and a half hours of listening time and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge.

And the wireless charging case juices up the AirPods Pro for over 24 hours of listening time or over 18 hours of talk time.

The AirPods Pro joins the existing AirPod family that was updated earlier this year. The new AirPods Pro is the top-of-the-line offering priced at Rs 24,900 and will join the existing lineup that includes AirPods with charging case priced at Rs 14,900, AirPods with Wireless Charing case priced at Rs 18,900.

Those planning to buy the standalone wireless charging case, the same is retailing for Rs 7,500.