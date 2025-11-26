'Apply more cracks': Swiggy Instamart customer allegedly uses AI to secure refund for 'broken' eggs

An X user has shared a post claiming that a Swiggy Instamart customer exploited AI technology to falsely claim a refund for broken eggs. According to the post by user Kapilansh, the customer had received a tray of eggs with just one cracked egg but decided to manipulate the evidence.

Instead of reporting the issue, the customer allegedly used Gemini Nano, a popular AI tool, to enhance the image. By typing the command, “apply more cracks,” the AI transformed the original image into one that showed over 20 cracked eggs. The altered image appeared so realistic that it was "impossible to distinguish" from a genuine photo.

The manipulated image was allegedly submitted to Instamart support as evidence. “Support took one look at the ‘proof’, processed a full refund, and moved on,” the user noted.

Someone ordered eggs on Instamart and only one came cracked.



Instead of just reporting it, they opened Gemini Nano and literally typed:

“apply more cracks.”

In a few seconds, AI turned that tray into 20+ cracked eggs — flawless, realistic, impossible to distinguish.



Support… pic.twitter.com/PnkNuG2Qt3 — kapilansh (@kapilansh_twt) November 24, 2025

Kapilansh raised a significant point, warning that verification and refund systems, designed in an era when photos were trustworthy, now face the challenges of 2025-level AI. The user added that if even 1% of customers begin exploiting AI for fraudulent claims, quick-commerce unit economics could collapse.

However, the user did not blame AI itself. “AI isn’t the villain here. The real problem is verification systems stuck in the past,” the post concluded, highlighting the growing need for more robust systems to verify digital claims in the AI age. Kapilansh termed the situation as “the era of AI vs AI.”

Swiggy Instamart has yet to comment on the specific claim mentioned in the post.