'Are you really that old?' asks PM Modi to Milind Soman during interaction on fitness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, like every other Indian, had one pertinent question for Milind Soman -- is he really that old? In an interaction with sportspersons and fitness icons, PM Modi asked the 55-year-old actor-model, "I am going to ask you an unusual question. Is your age really what online pieces say it is or is it something else?" PM Modi also thanked Soman for being a vocal supporter of Make in India.

Soman who is known for his physical prowess could not suppress his laughter at the question. His reply however was enlightening. Soman said that he gets that question a lot but he aims to be like his 81-year old mother who can do push-ups and marathons even at this age. "Lot of people ask me if I am 55 years old and that I have done marathons and can run 400-500 km. I ran from Delhi to Mumbai in 2012. I get asked frequently 'how can you do that at such an age?' I tell them that my mother is 81 years old now. I want to be able to do all the things she can do now when I reach her age. My mother is an inspiration for me and for a lot of other people." He added that his mother and he inspire each other.

Soman said that people seem to have forgotten what 'normal fitness' is. "I feel as if we have forgotten what normal fitness is. We all know how fit our older generations were. They could walk for 40-50 km. Today also, women walk 40-50 km just to get water. But in urban areas where there is technology and everyone has electricity, people tend to sit a lot. And when people tend to sit a lot, they lose their energy and strength. Running for 100 km is normal fitness."

He spoke about the Fit India Movement and said that with this, people have started to understand that one needs to actively work towards fitness. "With Fit India Movement, people are slowly understanding what their capability is -- not only physical but also mental fitness," said Soman.

Speaking about his fitness regime, Soman said that he does not go to gyms and does not use machines. "Machines are needed for people in areas like sports but if you want to remain fit in your personal capacity then you can workout at home. You can be fit and healthy with whatever you have."

