'Aren’t go-getters': Indian startup founder says Chinese vendors work like pros, not ours

An Indian entrepreneur’s blunt comparison of Chinese and Indian vendors has triggered a wave of debate online, after he praised China’s supplier culture for its speed, discipline, and professionalism.

Chanakya Shah, co-founder of Up and Run, a hydration supplements brand, took to X to share his experience working with Chinese suppliers. “Chinese vendors are quick, disciplined and serious about business,” he wrote. “You message them any time or day, and they reply in seconds. That attitude gives them a big edge over people who aren’t ‘go-getters’.”

According to Shah, this work ethic translates into faster support, better pricing, and a genuine willingness to do business—an experience he said is often lacking in India. “Replies are slow, sometimes you get no reply at all, and there are too many sketchy listings,” he said, calling for a culture shift to boost India's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Shah’s post struck a chord, racking up engagement from users who echoed similar frustrations. “We deal with suppliers in China and we are not a big player, but the response we get is amazing,” one user wrote. “With Indian suppliers, the amount of chasing to achieve even a simple outcome is laborious.”

Another commented, “Here in India, every Tom, Dick, and Harry becomes a buyer and starts asking childish queries—it’s very frustrating.”

The post sparked broader reflection on professional discipline, customer service, and structural inefficiencies. While some defended local vendors, others pointed out that systemic delays and unresponsive communication are all too common in India’s supplier networks.

Shah’s takeaway was clear: bridging this gap in responsiveness and professionalism could be a game-changer for Indian entrepreneurs and a step toward a more self-reliant economy.