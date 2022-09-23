Around 4.37 lakh Anganwadi centres set up Poshan Vatikas

Close to 4.37 lakh Anganwadi Centres have set up Poshan Vatikas under the Ministry of Women and Child Development jointly with the Ministry of Ayush. Under ongoing Poshan Maah 2022, activities for setting-up nutri-gardens or retro-fitting Poshan Vatikas with backyard poultry / fishery units are being carried out across the country.

As government data suggests, more than 1.5 lakh events on retrofitting Poshan Vatikas with backyard poultry and fishery units have been reported. Also, more than 75 thousand sensitisation camps have been conducted to promote millets and backyard kitchen gardens.

Poshan Abhiyaan was launched by PM Modi on March 8, 2018 and aims to improve nutritional outcomes for children, adolescents, pregnant women & lactating mothers. "The Abhiyaan is a key component of Mission Poshan 2.0 which seeks to address the challenges of malnutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers through a strategic shift in nutrition content and delivery and by creation of a convergent eco-system to develop and promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity," the Ministry of Women and Child Development said in a statement.

The idea behind the Abhiyan is to to provide a fresh and regular supply of locally produced fruits, vegetables and medicinal plants to women and children at or near an Anganwadi Centre, an official statement read. The ministry added that beyond the reward of locally available wholesome produce, the abhiyan will help to reduce external dependency and make communities atmanirbhar for their nutritional security."

