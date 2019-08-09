Former minister Arun Jaitley admitted in AIIMS ICU; condition stable

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS ICU, New Delhi on Friday after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness. He was under the care of endocrinologists, cardiologists and nephrologists, said the sources at the hospital. Reports so far suggest that his condition is now stable.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey paid a visit to Jaitely at the hospital and enquire about his health condition.

Arun Jaitley, 66, was admitted at the Cardio-Neuro-Centre of the hospital around 11 am, said the hospital staff.

Earlier in May this year, Jaitley was admitted to the AIIMS for treatment.

A lawyer by profession, he had been an important part in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet during his first tenure and held finance and defence portfolios. He often acted as the chief troubleshooter of the government.

Jaitley did not contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 presumably because of his ill-health.

Jaitley had undergone renal transplant on May 14 last year with Piyush Goyal filling in for him in the finance ministry at that time too. Jaitley, who had stopped attending office since early April 2018, was back in the finance ministry on August 23, 2018.

Earlier in September 2014, he underwent bariatric surgery to correct the weight he had gained because of a long-standing diabetic condition.

With PTI inputs

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)