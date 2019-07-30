Assam Class 10th compartment result to be out soon; visit sebaonline.org to check scores

Assam Class 10 compartmental examination: The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is going to release the result of Class 10 compartmental examination soon. The SEBA Class 10 compartment exam results will be available on the official website sebaonline.org or resultassam.nic.in. The Class 10 compartmental examination was held on July 10, this year.

Here is step by step guide to check Assam Class 10th Compartment result:

Step 1: Go to the official SEBA websites--sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your exam roll number

Step 5: Click on submit option

Step 6: The result will be displayed on the screen

The Board of Secondary Education Assam released the HSLC/ AHM results on May 15, 2019. This year 3,42,691 students appeared for the Assam Class 10th Board examination and only 60.23 per cent students could clear it.

In the HSLC exam, as many as 4,85,999 students secured first division and 71,020 secured second division. Dhemji district of Assam recorded the best result in HSLC/ Class 10 examination with a pass percentage of 83.28 per cent, followed by Sivasagar district with 70.20 passing percent and Nalbari with 70.08 passing percentage.