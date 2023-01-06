'Attention seeker': Startup founder faces Twitter backlash for attending meeting during a haircut

Tanay Pratap, a former Microsoft executive and the Founder and CEO at Invact Metaversity revealed that he has unlocked "peak productivity" after he attended a meeting while getting a haircut. The startup founder also said the staff even stopped the music for him to take the meeting.

Pratap wrote on Twitter, “Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut. The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting. Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping."

The tweet drew flak from Twitter users who called him an “attention seeker”.

A user picked up on his sleeping part and suggested that he should not sleep then. “Wo bhi band kar do.. sleep is for the weak, right? (Stop that too. Sleep is for the weak, right?)”. To this Pratap responded that he wants to.

Pratap wrote, “I want to give it up. But there’s no way to do it physically. I feel sleep is the most wasteful activity we engage in."

Another user called the act clownery” and advised Pratap to get a haircut while sleeping. To this, a different user responded with a famous still from the movie “3 idiots” where ‘Virus’ gets a shave while taking a powernap.

A user wrote, "If I need to have a meeting with 30% of my attention lost over a scissor next to my head, then it was probably worth a text."

One user said, "This is the opposite of “productivity”- if you are unable to manage your time to the extent of not being able for take a haircut like a normal person that tells me that you’re being inefficient."

Pratap’s tweet has so far been was viewed for over 2 lakh times. However, it only has 381 likes.

