Australian govt cancels Novak Djokovic's visa; may impose a three-year ban

Australia has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa over his right to remain in the country unvaccinated. Australia's Immigration Minister said that the world number one will face a likely three-year ban from the country. The government of Australia cancelled his visa for the second time in a row.



"Following an adverse decision under Section 133C(3), the affected person would not be granted a visa for a period of three years, except in certain circumstances. Certain circumstances include compelling circumstances that affect the interests of Australia or compassionate circumstances affecting the interests of an Australian citizen, permanent resident or eligible New Zealand citizen," said Minister Alex Hawke in a statement.

The decision by Immigration Minister Alex Hawke means Djokovic will be deported from the country.

Djokovic’s visa was first cancelled by a delegate of the home affairs minister last Thursday. A recent Covid infection alone is not sufficient for an exemption from vaccination requirements and, since he is unvaccinated, Djokovic could pose a risk to public health.

The visa was restored by a federal circuit court judge ruling in Djokovic’s favour on Monday, but Hawke could still exercise a personal power to re-cancel the visa.

On Wednesday, Djokovic conceded his agent made an “administrative mistake” when declaring he had not travelled in the two weeks before his flight to Australia and acknowledged an “error of judgment” by not isolating after he tested positive for Covid on December 16.

The 34-year-old Serbian can still launch another legal challenge to remain in the country. The men's tennis number one was scheduled to play in the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.