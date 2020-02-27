Balle balle! Anand Mahindra on kid's crazy dance moves during Melania Trump's visit

Mahindra & Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra, whose Twitter timeline is full of positive stories, has shared a fun video of a child dancing to bhangra tunes while a group of students performed in front of US First Lady Melania Trump during her recent visit.

In the viral video, the child can be seen dancing among audience while the US First Lady watched a bhangra performance on stage. Mahindra said the child did not give a "hoot" to anyone, including "nervous" secret service agents, which was nothing less than a "breath of fresh air".

In a world burdened by natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals & pandemics, this viral clip showing a childs unrestrained enthusiasm is a breath of fresh air. He didnt give a hoot about the celebrity in front & the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle! pic.twitter.com/xF0OmSPwyC anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 26, 2020

US First Lady had visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in Nanakpura, Delhi, on February 25, where she witnessed a 'happiness class'.

Calling it a "Balle Balle" moment, Mahindra said the viral clip showing the child's unrestrained enthusiasm was refreshing amid natural calamities, trade battles, social upheavals and pandemics.

"He didn't give a hoot about the celebrity in front and the nervous secret service agent behind! Balle balle!" the tycoon tweeted.

Since the businessman shared the video, the post has been retweeted over 6,000 times and has received 33,000 likes.

Appreciating the kid's unbridled enthusiasm, a user replied: "There is a kid in every person. It is just that we restrict to open our wings and celebrate life."

"He's just wow... I have watched this video in a loop," said another user, adding that "such a blessing that one can have a childhood like this. After years when he (will) watch himself like this in the video, it will be a good feeling for him!"

During her visit to the school, FLOTUS Melania Trump was welcomed by students with flowers. They also waved the Indian and American flags as they greeted her. Delhi government started 'Happiness Classes' for students studying in Classes I-VIII in 2018.

Under this programme, students are taught several activities such as meditation, storytelling, question answer sessions to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.

